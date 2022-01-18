South Dakota Mines Students look to Give Back During MLK Day of Service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

South Dakota Mines students are using their day off of classes as an opportunity to give back to their local community.

The University is hosting its 12th annual Food Drive benefiting Feeding South Dakota.

This evening, students and members of campus organizations set up shop at local grocery stores around town to collect the donations.

people were able to donate non-perishable food items or make cash donations that will be used to buy additional food.

Jesse Herrera, Director of Inclusion, South Dakota Mines: “Something that people don’t always recognize is that students themselves, there is food insecurity for students as well. So I think that’s really important for students to get involved and for them to help out their community. It’s hard for people to get where the food is, so I know Feeding South Dakota really does a good job of taking the food to where it’s needed. So this is just a small way that we can get food for Feeding South Dakota so they can get it out to the proper communities.”

Students are hopeful for a great turnout like last year where they were able to collect 1,800 pounds of food and 600 dollars in cash donations.

So far students alone have collected 2,834 pounds of food so far and are awaiting the food gathered by Black Hills Federal Credit Union for their official total.

