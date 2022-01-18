Advertisement

Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping told detectives she wanted a break from her husband.

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Court documents say a Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping from a local pizza restaurant told detectives she wanted a break from her husband. The woman has been charged with attempted grand theft and making a false report to authorities. She faces arraignment next week in Minnehaha County. Court documents say the woman worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza and last Feb. 10 called her husband and said she was surrounded by multiple armed individuals who were demanding money. Police were able to ping the woman’s phone to a Culver’s in Brookings where she was arrested. Officials say she later admitted to sending the text messages to her husband and co-worker, and acknowledged she had never been kidnapped.

