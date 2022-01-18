Advertisement

Police in Gillette kill man with large edged weapon

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Two police officers in Gillette shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at them with a “large edged weapon.” Police responded at 7 a.m. Sunday to a report that the suspect had made threats and refused to leave a residence. When officers arrived, the man refused orders to drop his weapon. Gillette Police say the officers used two “less lethal” options to try to disarm the man, and he went further inside the residence. While the officers continued to try to disarm the man, they said he charged and swung the weapon at them. The officers shot the man. He died at the scene.

