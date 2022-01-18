CDL Truck Drivers Shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

COVID 19 revealed a number of shortages -- from toilet paper to truck drivers.

In fact... the American Trucking Association estimated that in 2021 the truck driver shortage hit a historic high of

more than 80,000 drivers. And this weekend, the state of South Dakota is trying to fill some of those positions.

Saturday, the state is sponsoring a number of Commercial Drivers License testing sites....including one in Rapid City. The testing is available to help those who are

interested in getting a CDL before the new federal entry-level requirements change next month. Drivers who earn their CDL before February 7, will be exempt from

the new regulations.

