Black Hills Regional Job Fair helps connect employers with potential employees

By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hearing about a job opening or seeing a “hiring” sign in the window of a restaurant or store is pretty common. But when wading through the applicant pool, it can be hard for employers to find the right fit. To help better connect employers and potential employees is the Black Hills Regional Job Fair.

This year’s fair will be on March 9 in the Rushmore Room at The Monument from 11 am to 5 pm.

