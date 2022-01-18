Advertisement

Air pollution alert issued for West Rapid City

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An air pollution alert has been issued for today (Tuesday) by the National Weather Service and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. In Rapid City, west of ‘The Gap between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., gusty winds, up to 50 miles an hour, will result in fine dust suspended in the air, producing poor air quality.

The alert advises the elderly, the young, and anyone with respiratory issues to limit or refrain from physical exertion and exposure to outside air during the advised alert period.

Further questions regarding today’s air quality in Rapid City can be answered on the Air Quality Index section of the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org .

