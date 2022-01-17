Rapid City MLK Day tradition continues

A Rapid City Reverend Martin Luther King Day tradition continues in Rapid City Monday with the annual MLK Day Celebration hosted by the Faith Temple Church. They’ve been holding this event for more than 20 years now. And it was back again Monday at the Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza. It is commemorated on the third Monday of January each you to commemorate Dr. King’s birthday, which is actually January 15th. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender spoke at Monday’s celebration. Does today’s event have additional meaning with the voting rights debate that is currently going on in Washington?

Bishop Carr says, “Unfortunately, I don’t know if it’s more or not. It just seems like our country is divided. If we’re not divided over, in his time, race, we’re divided now over voting rights. We’re divided over masks. We’re divided over vaccines. And so I think we can use this day to, as I said before, not think about where we’re different, but think about how we’re the same and in what ways can we work together.”

Bishop Carr says Dr. King’s message was one of love, peace, non-violence and togetherness. He said this is a day of coming together and for all of us to reconcile our differences.