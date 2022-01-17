Advertisement

Rapid City MLK Day tradition continues

MLK Day
Faith Temple hosts MLK Day Celebration.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Rapid City Reverend Martin Luther King Day tradition continues in Rapid City Monday with the annual MLK Day Celebration hosted by the Faith Temple Church. They’ve been holding this event for more than 20 years now. And it was back again Monday at the Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza. It is commemorated on the third Monday of January each you to commemorate Dr. King’s birthday, which is actually January 15th. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender spoke at Monday’s celebration. Does today’s event have additional meaning with the voting rights debate that is currently going on in Washington?

Bishop Carr says, “Unfortunately, I don’t know if it’s more or not. It just seems like our country is divided. If we’re not divided over, in his time, race, we’re divided now over voting rights. We’re divided over masks. We’re divided over vaccines. And so I think we can use this day to, as I said before, not think about where we’re different, but think about how we’re the same and in what ways can we work together.”

Bishop Carr says Dr. King’s message was one of love, peace, non-violence and togetherness. He said this is a day of coming together and for all of us to reconcile our differences.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker
Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Latest News

One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at...
Black Hills Equality group responds to bathroom bill, women’s sports bill