One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, the Black Hills Stock Show hit their record for the biggest year.

Now, they are preparing for an even bigger crowd. This entails planning the event schedule, lining up their promoters and entities involved in the stock show, and laying out what events coordinate well together in order for arena changeovers to go smoothly.

And Rodeo Rapid City will be taking advantage of a new arena, they are hosting their PRCA performances at the new Summit arena this year.

John Kaiser, assistant general manager of Black Hills Stock Show says some things are a little different this year, they have expanded their youth livestock show but they always prepare for a large turnout.

“It’s the second-largest event in South Dakota right behind the Sturgis rally so we always plan on big numbers it’s always better to hope for the best and plan for that as well, there’s obviously still a lot going on out there as far as COVID restrictions and COVID things so we’re trying to make it still as safe as possible but still give the public the opportunity to get out and enjoy the stock show,” said John Kaiser, assistant general manager for Black Hills Stock Show.

Black Hills stock show will begin on January 28th.

