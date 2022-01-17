Advertisement

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money

(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - College students graduate hoping to leave their university with a degree and high-paying job.

So, attending a school ranked as the worst for a return on that investment could turn away prospective students.

Black Hills State University is listed on MoneyWise.org as just that for South Dakota.

The average net price to study as a Yellow Jacket is similar to other schools around the country, but students are projected to earn a little more than $35,000 six years after graduation.

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Pamela Carriveau, says that has a lot to do with degrees offered a the school.

“We don’t have an engineering school at Black Hills State University, we don’t have a law school, we don’t have a medical school. We’re primarily serving undergraduate students on the western side of the state,” said Carriveau adding that a majority of those students graduate with degrees in education, psychology, or human services.

“You, know they’re going into fields that, at least in South Dakota, tend to have lower pay levels,” explained Carriveau.

However, those jobs are still vitally important and Carriveauu said the average pay shouldn’t concern students rather it’s the quality of education they receive at BHSU.

“Any college degree is going to certainly benefit you in the long run compared to no college degree, but a degree from Black Hills State University is still valuable compared to the national average,” said Carriveau.

The graduation rate at the school is fairly low at 34% but 93% of alumni are employed within 2 years of graduation.

“I think it’s fair to point out that a lot of students do choose to leave. Education majors who graduate, choose to leave because they know they can be compensated at a higher rate just across the border in Wyoming. 10 miles away,” said Carriveau.

Carriveau believes the school is excellent for those looking to earn a degree in western South Dakota,

“We really think we’re providing a vital service to the people in the surrounding area who need a college degree, who want a college degree and need to be able to access education in their backyard,” said Carriveau.

Moneywise article link:

https://moneywise.com/a/ch-oath/worst-college-for-your-money-in-every-state?amp=1

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year

Latest News

HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at...
Black Hills Equality group responds to bathroom bill, women’s sports bill
Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low.
Blood supply is decimated by the Omicron variant and other factors
bus
COVID-19 Surge in Local South Dakota Schools
Barry Allman
Allman to be tried again on murder charge