Advertisement

Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills

Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - January 17 would have been the late great Betty White’s 100th birthday and fans have found a way to honor her and her legacy.

It’s called the Betty White Challenge. The idea is to donate to an animal rescue or charity today and be like Betty.

Betty was an advocate for animal welfare and conservation so people accepting the challenge are giving back to local animal organizations.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills felt the generosity all weekend and is still seeing it today.

“All donations, whether it’s monetary or in-kind, stay locally,” said Caitlin Ausmann with the humane society. “They are used where they are needed most so even if they are your old blankets, they are brand new to us and will be used until we can no longer use them. And the go to a great purpose here to help local animals, we get over 3000, 4000 animals a year and supplies are needed every day.”

The humane society has also heard from many people looking to adopt and the group says they have “purr”-fect companions of all shapes and sizes.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker
Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Latest News

One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at...
Black Hills Equality group responds to bathroom bill, women’s sports bill
Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low.
Blood supply is decimated by the Omicron variant and other factors