Very Nice Weather For MLK Day

Windy on Tuesday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly Clear skies will continue tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be very mild with highs in the 50s. We may see some flurries on Tuesday, especially in northeast Wyoming. We will also see very windy conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures are then expected to decrease significantly Tuesday night into Wednesday. Beyond that, there is another small chance of snow on Friday.

