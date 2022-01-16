Black Hills Equality group responds to bathroom bill, women’s sports bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three bills have been introduced in the South Dakota State Legislature regarding rights for transgender youth.

HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at birth. There are also two bills, HB 1006 and SB 46 would restrict students to only play in sports teams that match their gender assigned at birth.

Alexis Novotny, President of the Black Hills Center for Equality, said that these bills are specifically targeted at discriminating against LGBTQ youth, and have a lasting impact on how the public views trans people.

”A lot of people, even after they do transition, they’re happy and everything, but they still get bullied and laws like this would further the bullying,” Novotny said. “At this point, they’re getting bullied by the state, rather than just the kid at the next desk.”

The Black Hills Center for equality is planning a demonstration against these bills on Saturday.

