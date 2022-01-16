Advertisement

Black Hills Equality group responds to bathroom bill, women’s sports bill

HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at...
HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at birth. There are also two bills, HB 1006 and SB 46 would restrict students to only play in sports teams that match their gender assigned at birth.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three bills have been introduced in the South Dakota State Legislature regarding rights for transgender youth.

HB 1005 is a bathroom bill, which seeks to designate school bathroom use to the sex assigned at birth. There are also two bills, HB 1006 and SB 46 would restrict students to only play in sports teams that match their gender assigned at birth.

Alexis Novotny, President of the Black Hills Center for Equality, said that these bills are specifically targeted at discriminating against LGBTQ youth, and have a lasting impact on how the public views trans people.

”A lot of people, even after they do transition, they’re happy and everything, but they still get bullied and laws like this would further the bullying,” Novotny said. “At this point, they’re getting bullied by the state, rather than just the kid at the next desk.”

The Black Hills Center for equality is planning a demonstration against these bills on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon resigning at end of year
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week

Latest News

Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low.
Blood supply is decimated by the Omicron variant and other factors
bus
COVID-19 Surge in Local South Dakota Schools
Barry Allman
Allman to be tried again on murder charge
Monument Health COVID statistics
South Dakota reaches another all-time high for active COVID-19 cases