Warmer weather returns for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold night is expected with temperatures falling into the teens for much of the area. Wind chill values will flirt with 0° at times. Skies will clear up through the night.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us Saturday as warmer air returns. Highs will be in the 40s for much of the area. Above normal temperatures will continue into Sunday with highs in the 40s for many. Morning clouds will be likely with an isolated snow shower in the northern hills, but expect plenty of sunshine midday Sunday and through the afternoon.

We stay warm for Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s! Tuesday will be above normal, but highs will range in the upper 30s to mid 40s. It will be breezy again Tuesday. An isolated snow shower will be possible, mainly for the northern hills.

Cold air is expected Wednesday with highs in the 20s for much of the area. A few snow showers are possible. Temperatures will return closer to normal Thursday, before jumping back into the 40s by next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.