South Dakota reaches another all-time high for active COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday of this week, Monument Health had 34 COVID patients in their system. Of those, 28 were unvaccinated and just six were vaccinated. All four of the COVID patients in the ICU were unvaccinated, as were both of the COVID patients on ventilators.

South Dakota is reporting a total of 2,641 new cases Friday, with 397 in Pennington County, 88 in Lawrence County, 71 in Meade County, 50 in Todd County, 21 in Custer County, 17 in Butte County, 15 in Fall River County and 13 in Oglala Lakota County. The state reaches another all-time high for active cases, rising by 2,039 Friday to 26,835, while the number of hospitalized patients climbs by six, to 349. There are 15 more deaths in Friday’s report, with two each in Pennington and Fall River Counties and one apiece in Butte and Todd Counties.

In Wyoming, they had a total of 1,482 new cases Friday. 76 of those are in Sheridan County and 66 in Campbell County. Their total of lab-confirmed active cases is up by another 686, to 3,258. Wyoming had 91 COVID patients in the hospital on Thursday, 14 more than the day before. They do not have any new deaths in Friday’s report.