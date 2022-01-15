Friday Night Frenzy, January 14, Part one
Stevens hosts Campbell County in doubleheader, SD Mines battles Regis Rangers
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a trip to Sioux Falls last week, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders are back home to take on Campbell County. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team faced off against the Regis Rangers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.