Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, January 14, Part one

Stevens hosts Campbell County in doubleheader, SD Mines battles Regis Rangers
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a trip to Sioux Falls last week, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders are back home to take on Campbell County. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team faced off against the Regis Rangers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon resigning at end of year