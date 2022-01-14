Very windy with snow showers Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a nice week with warm weather, Mother Nature reminds us that it is still winter. A storm system will move through the plains and bring us a lot of wind and even some snow. Cooler temperatures are expected Friday, too.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place for much of the western South Dakota plains. For those in the warning, expect wind gusts from 55-75 mph, especially from the morning through the middle of the day. Winds will taper off through the evening. The strong winds will make driving very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Be careful driving around semis, as they could tip over with some of the stronger gusts.

Gusts up to 75 mph could also damage outbuildings, light objects that aren’t secured around the house, knock down tree branches or even trees themselves, and potentially create some power outages.

Along with the wind, we have some snow that will move through the area. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible overnight, with the chance of a few pockets of light freezing drizzle. Be careful on your morning commute in case there are some slick spots.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from the northern Black Hills into far northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. For those in the northern hills, 2″-4″ of snow is likely for much of the area, including Spearfish. Some spots could pick up 6″ of snow, too. In the plains of northeast Wyoming, including Gillette, up to 2″ of snow will be possible. Same goes for Sheridan and southeast Montana.

The wind will be a big factor in blowing the snow around, drifting it over roadways and significantly reducing visibility. With gusts of 40-55 mph in these spots, near whiteout conditions can be expected at times. The wind will make it difficult for plows to keep the roads clear, as snow will just blow back over the roads soon after. Be sure to take your time if driving in these locations.

Snow and wind will taper off late Friday afternoon and evening. The weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the 40s and a good amount of sunshine!

