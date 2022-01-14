Very windy with snow on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will remain mild for many early tonight, but they’ll start to drop toward the morning hours and keep falling through the day. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible tonight, along with the chance for some patchy freezing drizzle. This could make the morning commute Friday difficult for some.

Snow showers will be off and on through the area on Friday, but pretty persistent in the northern hills, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Accumulations will range from 2″-6″ for much of the northern hills. In parts of Wyoming and southeast Montana, up to 2″ of snow will be possible. Strong winds will create difficult driving conditions with snow covered roads and reduced visibility.

Speaking of strong winds. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for Friday with gusts ranging from 55-75 mph possible. Wind damage and power outages are possible and driving will be extremely difficult.

Temperatures recover over the weekend with highs in the 40s for some of us. Monday could see some low 50s possible! Back to near 40 on Tuesday with 20s and 30s Wednesday. A few snow showers will be possible Wednesday. Temperatures return to near or above normal Thursday and into next weekend.

