Snow and Gusty Winds Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect heavy snow in the northern Black Hills today with accumulation as high as 6-8 inches possible. The rest of our area will only see some light flurries, but we will see very gusty winds. Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph at times. A high wind warning is in effect for most of western South Dakota. The winds will start to die down after sunset. Temperatures today will be cooler than most of the week with highs in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast tomorrow with mild temperatures once again. Sunny skies will continue for Sunday and MLK Day.

