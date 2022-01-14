Advertisement

Snow and Gusty Winds Today

Some snow as well
Some snow as well
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect heavy snow in the northern Black Hills today with accumulation as high as 6-8 inches possible. The rest of our area will only see some light flurries, but we will see very gusty winds. Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph at times. A high wind warning is in effect for most of western South Dakota. The winds will start to die down after sunset. Temperatures today will be cooler than most of the week with highs in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast tomorrow with mild temperatures once again. Sunny skies will continue for Sunday and MLK Day.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
Rochelle Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Very windy with snow on Friday
Cooler weather
Light Snow, Wind, and Cooler Temperatures Tomorrow
One more warm day before winter returns
Mild air hangs on for a couple more days