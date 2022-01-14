RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon resigning at end of year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools will be searching for a new superintendent this summer as Dr. Lori Simon will resign.

Simon made the announcement in a letter to the district’s staff earlier this afternoon.

The superintendent said:

“After a great deal of reflection and conversation with my family, I am writing today to announce my resignation as the Superintendent of the Rapid City Area Schools at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have accomplished together the past six years and know that I am leaving the Rapid City Area Schools in a far better place than when I arrived. I am particularly proud of the way you have stepped up in new ways and worked together to continue to educate our students through this unprecedented pandemic and its unique challenges. You will forever have my gratitude.

“It has been my privilege to serve you, our students, families, and Rapid City community.”

Simon’s resignation is effective at the end of this school year. The Board of Education is in discussion about the selection process for the new superintendent.

