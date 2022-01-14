HealthWatch--Kids and COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people with a lot of uncertainty, especially parents. Just what does this mean for their kids? Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics takes a look in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

Dr. Hamilton says, “As everyone out there knows, COVID is really spiking in our community and all over the country right now. We are also seeing a lot of other viruses, including influenza. I think it’s important, now more than ever, that we’re all communicating with each other and that you’re looking out for symptoms in your child. I think one thing that’s been nice about this current strain of coronavirus is that it tends to be a little less nasty. People are tolerating it a little better, which is great, but it’s still very very contagious. In fact, one of the most contagious. And so we still need to be careful. So if your child has symptoms of a cold virus, especially showing multiple symptoms and they have fevers, certainly if they’ve been exposed, which is just about every child in public school, they probably ought to have an exam. Sometimes it might take a couple days for enough symptoms to develop that your provider will even want to run a test on your child in order to be sure that they’re going to get an accurate test. Again, we need to work together as a community to try to stop this spread. We need kids to be in school, which means we need teachers to be in school teaching them, which means the kids have to be healthy enough to learn. So let’s all work together and try to find a way to keep our community safe. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch.”