First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County

We now know more about the first COVID-19 death of a child in the state that was reported Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Health says the child was less than ten years old and was from Pennington County. They say COVID-19 was a contributing factor, along with both rhinovirus and RSV.

With a total of 2,584 new cases Thursday, South Dakota passes the 200,000 mark for cases since the start of the pandemic with 200,496. Of Thursday’s cases, 332 are from Pennington County, with 71 in Lawrence County, 69 in Meade County, 50 in Oglala Lakota County, 31 in Todd County, 29 in Custer County and 17 in Butte County. The number of active cases reaches another new high Thursday, with 24,796 and the number of hospitalized COVID patients is the most since December 21st of 2020, 343. There are ten more deaths Thursday, one of those from Pennington County.

Wyoming is reporting a total of 1,243 new cases Thursday, with 56 in Sheridan County and 39 in Campbell County. Their lab-confirmed active case count rises by 194 to 2,572, their highest level since October 6th of last year. They had 77 hospitalized patients on Wednesday.