Feeding South Dakota taking part in ‘day of service’

The organization is hosting its first-ever ‘Bring Your Child to Serve Day.’(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an opportunity for people to come together to help the community, and this year, Feeding South Dakota is taking part.

The organization is hosting its first-ever ‘Bring Your Child to Serve Day.’ It will take place at Feeding South Dakota distribution centers across the state, and the Rapid City location is already prepared.

Patrick Bierle, Rapid City Distribution Center coordinator, said that the holiday is a great opportunity for families to volunteer together.

”Historically, we’ve been closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but we thought as a service agency, we should also be helping to serve,” Bierle said. “So, we’ve got this program where kids can help kids on the day of service, and we’re going to be packing backpacks for kids to take to school.”

If you’d like to volunteer for this day of service, visit feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer.

