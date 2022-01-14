10 years of Burning Beetle: Custer community prepares for annual event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Grab your pitchforks and a warm coat, it’s time for the annual Burning Beetle in Custer.

From puppets to a torch march to a bug pub crawl, this event has a little bit of everything for everyone. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening Saturday, January 15:

4:25 pm Cross Country Team runs torches from Vigilance statue to high school

4:30 pm Gather at the Custer High School to get your torch

5 pm Torch march to Pageant Hill

5:15 pm Light up the beetle

6:00 pm Bug Crawl Pub Crawl - The Custer Beacon, The Custer Wolf, Calamity Jane, Gold Pan Saloon

