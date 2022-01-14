Advertisement

10 years of Burning Beetle: Custer community prepares for annual event

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Grab your pitchforks and a warm coat, it’s time for the annual Burning Beetle in Custer.

From puppets to a torch march to a bug pub crawl, this event has a little bit of everything for everyone. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening Saturday, January 15:

4:25 pm Cross Country Team runs torches from Vigilance statue to high school

4:30 pm Gather at the Custer High School to get your torch

5 pm Torch march to Pageant Hill

5:15 pm Light up the beetle

6:00 pm Bug Crawl Pub Crawl - The Custer Beacon, The Custer Wolf, Calamity Jane, Gold Pan Saloon

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week

Latest News

State prison inmate placed on escape status
HealthWatch
HealthWatch-COVID & Kids
HealthWatch
HealthWatch--Kids and COVID
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign ad getting national attention
Noem releases new national ad touting record on “protecting girls sports”