Advertisement

Witness list released for special session on Ravnsborg impeachment

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers have released the agenda and witness list for next week’s special session regarding the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The House Select Committee on Investigation is considering whether to recommend Ravnsborg be impeached following a fatal car crash. The articles alleging corrupt conduct were initially filed in February.

Ravnsborg killed a pedestrian while driving in September 2020. Ravnsborg initially told police he had hit a deer but discovered 55-year-old Joseph Boever’s body the following morning after returning to the scene of the crash.

The session begins Monday afternoon with an executive session. During that time, lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation are set to continue their review of investigation materials. They will also look at what items from public disclosures need to be redacted.

The committee has scheduled two days of testimony. Currently, five witnesses are scheduled to testify. They include:

Special Agents Jeramie Quam and Joe Arenz of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Trooper John Berndt of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Secretary Craig Price, Colonel Rick Miller and Sergeant Kevin Kinney of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and John Daily of Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations.

Testimony begins Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and continues Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
Rochelle Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota

Latest News

St. Thomas More High School students raised Money to help fight the problem.
St. Thomas Moore High School students raises money to help fight human trafficking
Funding for a position focused on investigating missing and murdered Indigenous people “cannot...
“It’s a crisis here in our state and they don’t take it seriously, so that’s an issue, that’s a huge issue.”
Hospital and ICU beds are filling up, and healthcare professionals are hard at work to mitigate...
At Monument Health, COVID-19 testing is being increased
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Rapid City schools are ravaged by COVID, other illnesses