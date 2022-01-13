Advertisement

St. Thomas Moore High School students raises money to help fight human trafficking

January is Human Traffic Prevention Month
St. Thomas More High School students raised Money to help fight the problem.
St. Thomas More High School students raised Money to help fight the problem.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

According to the U-S State Department there more than 24-point 9 million people, adults, and children subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in

The United States. And in the Black Hills St . Thomas Moore students raised more than $900 to go toward the cornerstone’s women and children shelter to help fight human trafficking.

Blue is the color for awareness and the school had a successful “blue out” themed fundraiser to support the cause.

