One more warm day before winter returns

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night is expected with lows only in the 30s. In Rapid City, our low of 37° is actually right where we expect the average high to be! Scattered clouds are expected, becoming mostly cloudy through the morning.

Mostly cloudy skies persist all Thursday and we will have temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Enjoy it - winter returns Thursday night and Friday. Moisture will move into the area Thursday night with a rain/snow mix, depending on temperatures. Maybe a quick area of freezing drizzle. Once the front moves through it will bring plenty of wind and some snow to the area.

High Wind Watches are in place for the SD plains for gusts up to 60 mph at times! This includes Rapid City. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the northern Black Hills. 2″-4″ of snow is expected in those locations with isolated amounts up to 6″ possible. Great news for the ski slopes and other winter recreation. Snow and wind will taper off Friday evening.

Temperatures recover nicely over the weekend with highs in the 40s and a good amount of sunshine. Next week we start off with mild temperatures as highs are expected to be in the 40s once again. Cooler air returns Wednesday with a few snow showers possible.

