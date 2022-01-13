Advertisement

Light Snow, Wind, and Cooler Temperatures Tomorrow

Cooler weather
Cooler weather
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect increasing clouds today with highs still in the 50s. Tonight we will start to see some light snow move into our area. By tomorrow morning, we will likely see moderate to heavy snow in the Black Hills, but only light flurries elsewhere. Snow accumulation could be as high as 8 inches in places like Lead and Deadwood, but no more than an inch is expected in Rapid City. Tomorrow we will also see some gusty winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will also decrease tomorrow with highs back in the 30s. For the weekend, we will see highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
Housing costs trend upwards.
Homeowning in the Hills, average active price of a Rapid City home goes up 27.4% in one year

Latest News

One more warm day before winter returns
Mild air hangs on for a couple more days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
The January Thaw Continues
Warm weather continues