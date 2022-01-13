Advertisement

Attorney General says funding to investigate missing indigenous people unavailable

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg tells state lawmakers that he has been unable to find funds to hire someone to coordinate tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate missing Indigenous people.

The Legislature last year established a one-person office under the attorney general’s office to specialize in coordinating law enforcement efforts across agencies. But the office did not receive a budget allocation.

Lawmakers said they hoped it could be funded with federal or tribal funds. But Ravnsborg says that has not happened. His office has requested funding for the position in this year’s state budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says

Latest News

A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department
A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department
Spearfish breaks a new record in building valuation for 2021
Spearfish breaks a new record in building valuation for 2021
Governor Kristi Noem on education
Governor Kristi Noem on education
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat