Upcoming presentation examines astronomy from Lakota perspective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Stars and how we examine them have been an important part of western mythology, culture and science for thousands of years.

Within the last hundred, famous men and women have actually made journeys to the final frontier. Megan Ostrenga, curator at The Journey Museum, talks about how we still look to them for guidance here on Earth, and shares Native Americans unique perspective on astronomy.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.