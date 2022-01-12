South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.

South Dakota is reporting the first COVID-19 death of a child. The Department of Health Wednesday is listing the death of a child under the age of ten. There have been no reported deaths of young people age ten-to-19. Eleven people in their 20′s have passed away in the state during the pandemic.

South Dakota has a total of 2,708 new cases Wednesday. That total includes 361 new cases in Pennington County, 72 in Meade County, 60 in Lawrence County, 43 in Oglala Lakota County, 35 in Todd County, 24 in Butte County, 23 each in Custer County and Fall River County, 17 in Lyman County and ten in Jackson County. The number of active cases in the state reaches another all-time high, rising by 2,268 Wednesday to 22,743. The number of COVID patients in the hospital climbs by 21 to 336, the highest level since December 22, 2020. There are six more deaths in Wednesday’s report, with one apiece from Custer County and Pennington County.

Across the border in Wyoming, they’re reporting a total of 989 new cases Wednesday. 59 of those are from Sheridan County with 58 in Campbell County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases drops by 93, to 2,378. There are 77 patients with COVID in the hospital, an increase of eleven from Tuesday. Six are in Sheridan Memorial Hospital, three in Campbell County Memorial Hospital and two in Crook County Hospital. There are no new deaths in Wednesday’s report from Wyoming.