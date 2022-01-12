Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
Sen. Mike Rounds
Former President Trump lashes out at Senator Rounds
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul sparred during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan....
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Noem heads west to raise cash for Wyoming Republicans
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing