Mines Students mobilizing to give back on MLK Day Holiday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Monday will mark not only Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will also be the 12th year in a row when groups of South Dakota Mines students will take their day off and use it, not to relax, but to Honor Martin Luther King and to give back to the community. The students will be working as volunteers at multiple local grocery stores in Rapid City where they will be collecting food and cash donations to benefit both Feeding South Dakota and The Mines student food pantry.

The students will be stationed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the following sites around Rapid City: Timmons Neighborhood Market, located at 747 Timmons Blvd., both Safeway locations at 2120 Mt. Rushmore Road, and 730 Mountain View Road, both Walmart locations at 1200 N. Lacrosse Street, and 100 Stumer Road, and both Family Fare locations at 751 Mountain View Road, and 1516 E. Saint Patrick Street.

According to the South Dakota Mines News, the school will be partnering with the Black Hills Federal Credit Union. BHFCU is helping fundraise and collect canned goods and other non-perishables as part of the food drive. Collection bins are located at the 5 Rapid City BHFCU Member Service Centers and on the South Dakota Mines campus. Drop-off locations on the Mines Campus include the Physics and Math departments, and at the King Center. Dr. King’s legacy is commemorated by these acts of giving back to the community. Community members can also use this day as a chance to give back to the community and think about future ways that we can all help each other.

“Our Strategic Plan calls for us to engage in partnerships to transform society,” says Joe Dlugos, Ph.D., Dean of Students at South Dakota Mines. “Following Dr. King’s example and giving back for 12 years now is a small step leading to an important transformation here in Rapid City. The best part is South Dakota Mines students are at the center of the work.”

According to South Dakota Mines, last year’s food drive brought in more than 1,800 pounds of food and over $600 despite COVID-19 restrictions that limited normal student activity. The school says that checks can be made out to Feeding South Dakota. Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the Mines student food pantry and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

Student organizations participating include Lambda Chi Alpha, Hardrockers Dance Team, Society of Physics Students, Alpha Delta Pi, Theta Tau, Formula Racing, Alpha Omega Epsilon, Delta Sigma Phi, Pi Tau Sigma, and Mines Campus Ministries.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.