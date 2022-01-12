Mild air hangs on for a couple more days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night will be felt across the area. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s for many. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Wednesday will have scattered cloud cover with temperatures back in the 40s and 50s. Nice weather continues into Thursday, but models are actually trending cooler with added cloud cover to the forecast. Still holding onto the low 50s for now, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if highs had to be adjusted into the 40s.

The added cloud cover is from a storm system that will move in from the north Thursday night and Friday. This will bring cooler temperatures, strong winds and even some snow to the area. Daytime high temperatures will likely be in the 30s for much of the area on Friday. Winds will gust up to 50 mph or higher as well. Hello, wind chill!

As for snow, it doesn’t look to bring widespread accumulations, but a light dusting, up to an inch, is possible for many. The main area to watch will be the northern Black Hills. This event is shaping up to be perfect for accumulating snow in Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and others in the area. As of now a few inches definitely look possible. We will keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days and hopefully bring you some numbers of what to expect.

After that system passes through, sunshine returns Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. We keep the above normal temperatures into early next week, but cooler air will return the second half.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.