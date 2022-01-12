Advertisement

The Journey Museum talks upcoming programs, new members content

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills was one of the last frontiers in the nation, and the culture in our region is informed by the pioneers that explored the hills and the Native American settlers who existed prior.

The latter’s story is being written to this very day, and Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum, talks about how they’re capturing the journey over the next 30 days of programming, as well as their new Members-only Portal that features exclusive content.

