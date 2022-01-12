Advertisement

A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department

A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department
A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year marks the fourth annual Fairburn Fire Department Coyote Calling Contest where the community’s youth and adults are able to call and hunt coyotes.

In turn, the participants are rewarded with cash, and the fire department is able to raise money from the hunt.

The Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department uses donations, door prizes and money gained from selling the coyotes hunted toward new equipment and PPE.

The event benefits the fire department and the farmers by ridding the area of predators from their livestock.

There are multiple divisions that people can be a part of and the department promotes the youth to come out.

”Just to get them introduced to it, it’s a very fun event, it really is, if you haven’t done it, it is very fun and exciting, so just to get them kids disconnected and out in nature and see what’s out there to make memories for a lifetime,” said Travis Hartshorn, a volunteer firefighter at Fairburn Fire Department.

The event will occur at Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department this Friday and Saturday. 7 pm is the latest one can enter to participate.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
Sen. Mike Rounds
Former President Trump lashes out at Senator Rounds
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul sparred during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan....
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Noem heads west to raise cash for Wyoming Republicans

Latest News

Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
Spearfish breaks a new record in building valuation for 2021
Rochelle Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child.
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child