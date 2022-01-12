Advertisement

Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
Sen. Mike Rounds
Former President Trump lashes out at Senator Rounds
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul sparred during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan....
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Noem heads west to raise cash for Wyoming Republicans
Rapid City Transit development plan
Rapid City transit system could see changes that will make traveling around town easier.

Latest News

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) delivers her 2022 State of the State address on the floor of the...
Noem lays out legislative priorities in State of the State address
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges