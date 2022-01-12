Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in South Dakota

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
South Dakota is seeing unprecedented numbers as COVID-19 cases continues to climb. The South Dakota Department of Health says the seven day rolling average for new cases on Sunday was 1,716. That’s the highest average yet. During the peak in November of 2020, the highest that seven-day rolling average hit was 1,421.

South Dakota’s numbers for Tuesday are from 1 PM Thursday to 1PM Monday, with a total of 4,110 new cases. That includes 630 from Pennington County, 118 in Meade, 97 in Lawrence, 48 in Oglala Lakota, 33 in Todd, 24 each in Custer and Fall River and 19 in Lyman County. South Dakota goes over 20-thousand active cases for the first time during the pandemic, with that total rising by 3,256 Tuesday to 20,475. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is up eight to 315. There are no new deaths in Tuesday’s report.

Wyoming is adding a total of 1,235 new cases Tuesday, with 67 of those in Campbell County and 42 in Sheridan County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases rises by 44 to 2,471. There were 66 COVID patients in the hospital, up one from Monday. Wyoming is adding 16 more deaths Tuesday, all but one of those from December.

