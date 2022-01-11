Warm weather continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It took 10 days of the New Year to reach our first 60°+ day of 2022. Temperatures will remain mild tonight as lows fall into the 30s in Rapid City, with many others in the 20s. A few clouds pass through along with a front, but the front will have a minimal impact.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected each day. There will be a chance for some light rain/snow Tuesday evening and overnight, but the moisture will be minimal.

A stronger front pushes through Thursday night, which will bring in some snow showers, cooler air and stronger winds. Friday’s high will likely be in the early morning hours. Temperatures during the daytime will be in the 30s. Winds will gust 40-50 mph at times. Snow showers will be possible, mainly Thursday night, but a few could linger early Friday. Little to no accumulation expected at this time.

Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday and closer to normal on Sunday. A good amount of sunshine expected over the weekend.

