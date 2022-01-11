Advertisement

Newell girls prepare for West River Tourney

Irrigators start season with 3-3 record
Newell girls prepare for West River Tourney
Newell girls prepare for West River Tourney
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The West River Tournament is an opportunity for high school basketball teams to showcase their skills to the rest of the Black Hills. For the Newell girls team, it’s also a chance to get more wins on the board. Ben Burns spoke with head coach Scott Wince and sophomore Jaelyn Wendt on how their team has looked so far this season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police investigating triple homicide
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder