Kristi Noem to mark beginning of state’s legislative session

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will mark the beginning of the state’s legislative session Tuesday. But she will be balancing concerns between business groups wanting to ratchet up the state’s economic growth and social conservatives pushing some of the country’s most aggressive legislation aimed at transgender people. Business groups warn that bills seen as discriminatory to transgender people may result in the state losing out on sports tournaments and other conventions. But conservative lawmakers want to push the governor to take a harder stance on the issue. Advocates for transgender people say the legislation bullies a group of people who are already marginalized.

