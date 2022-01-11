Bill to boost Medicaid receives support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A ballot measure campaign to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota has received an endorsement from an organization that advocates for the state’s cities and towns.

The endorsement from the South Dakota Municipal League shows growing momentum for the proposal. It is set to appear on ballots in November. It would make Medicaid health coverage available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level.

But key Republican lawmakers have resisted Medicaid expansion. They have criticized the proposal as an expansion of government that would create higher taxes.

