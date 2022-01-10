Advertisement

Pet of the week: Lenore

Pet of the week: Lenore
Pet of the week: Lenore(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lenore is a black rabbit with not much history or information behind her. Lenore was a stray and dropped off at the Humane Society but that doesn’t stop her from shining in her own personality.

She is curious and very friendly. She will nudge you for some pets too.

If you’re interested in giving Lenore a forever home, you can contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

