Pet of the week: Lenore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lenore is a black rabbit with not much history or information behind her. Lenore was a stray and dropped off at the Humane Society but that doesn’t stop her from shining in her own personality.

She is curious and very friendly. She will nudge you for some pets too.

If you’re interested in giving Lenore a forever home, you can contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

