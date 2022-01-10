Advertisement

Noem heads west to raise cash for Wyoming Republicans

‘Formal event’ is in Teton County, one of the wealthiest in the country
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday, Sept. 29, they want more details from Noem's administration on a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - South Dakota’s governor will take part in a Republican fundraiser in western Wyoming’s wealthy Teton County next month.

GOP officials say the “formal event” with Gov. Kristi Noem will be Feb. 18 at the Four Seasons hotel in Teton Village. Individual tickets for the “Patriots Dinner” are $500 and tables of 10 cost $5,000. Teton County GOP chairwoman Mary Martin tells the Casper Star-Tribune about 190 tickets have sold in the past month.

Teton County is one of the wealthiest in the U.S. Out of Wyoming’s 23 counties, only Teton and Albany counties preferred Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

