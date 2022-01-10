Advertisement

A January Thaw Begins ...

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today we start a January thaw with sunshine and 50s for highs. January thaws are really quite common. An extended period of cold weather is often followed by an extended period of mild weather as the jet stream cycles. This is particularly common during a La Nina year, which we are in.

The next cold front arrives Thursday night and Friday. This front will bring gusty winds and a few snow flurries. Also, expect temperatures to return to normal Friday through next weekend.

