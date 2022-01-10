Gov. Noem targets ‘action civics’ in latest bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem’s latest legislative venture is a bill blocking what she calls “action civics” in school.

The bill bars public schools and colleges from requiring students to attend protests or lobby as part of a grade, course or credit. Schools would still be able to teach about the right to protest and lobby, but only in simulated school settings.

You can see the draft on Protecting Students from Action Civics here.

Other bills Noem is championing involve transgender athletes (House Bill 1006 - An Act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports), prayer in school (House Bill 1015 - An Act to require a moment of silence in schools to begin the school day) and critical race theory (House Bill 1012 - An Act to protect students from critical race theory).

