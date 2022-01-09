Advertisement

Firefighters face many dangers on the job, and cold weather is one of the biggest.

Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires within the first five days of 2022, and the freezing temperatures paired with the risks of fire created a serious problem for firefighters.
Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires within the first five days of 2022, and the...
Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires within the first five days of 2022, and the freezing temperatures paired with the risks of fire created a serious problem for firefighters.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting off the new year, a cold streak set in over the Black Hills, along with a string of fires in Rapid City.

Rapid City Fire Department responded to six fires within the first five days of 2022, and the freezing temperatures paired with the risks of fire created a serious problem for firefighters.

“We’re putting our guys in danger that are in these frigid temperatures and when we go to a structure fire, it’s not 15 minutes, it’s usually hours and in this temperatures, we have to make sure we get it all out, when things are frozen it’s hard to make sure is out of there, so it makes everything a lot harder,” said Andrew Rasmussen, a firefighter for Rapid City Fire Department.

And the winter weather can affect how firefighters fight a fire.

“When we pull our hose lines off, obviously they’re full of water and our goal is to keep the water moving, so even when we’re not using it we have a little water trickle out because it will freeze and in the super cold wind chill temps, they freeze in minutes,” said Rasmussen.

Not only can their main source to stop a fire freeze but so can the firefighters themselves.

“We have extra rehab to where guys can warm-up, our face masks that we wear inside, those will freeze instantly if we take them off so the goal is to leave everything on as best as we can, once your gear gets wet, you’re frozen,” said Rasmussen.

But, winters aren’t a scarcity in the Black Hills; firefighters go through training to avoid these obstacles. But Rasmussen says people can do their part too.

“People just have to be smart, a lot of people that are living in mobile home parks and stuff like that, sometimes those are most susceptible because when the wind’s blowing all their pipes freeze underneath and so what they’ll do is start their oven to keep their place warm and that’s asking for trouble when you’re doing that,” said Rasmussen.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public
People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway
The attorney for the plaintiffs, including several people who lived in the subdivision which...
Residents of Hideaway Hills are still fighting in court
A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight...
Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

Latest News

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
Youth City Council fold t-shirts to help spread awareness against cancer.
Rapid City youth in the fight against cancer, spreading awareness
Thune
Thune to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate
blood
Heros Community Blood Drive Day One