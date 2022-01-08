Advertisement

Residents of Hideaway Hills are still fighting in court

The attorney for the plaintiffs, including several people who lived in the subdivision which...
The attorney for the plaintiffs, including several people who lived in the subdivision which was discovered to have been built above an abandoned mine, requested that the court amend the initial complaint to account for defendants who have since left the case.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEADE CO., S.D. (KEVN) - A motion has been filed to proceed with a class-action lawsuit involving the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk and to determine if it’s safe enough to live in.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, including several people who lived in the subdivision which was discovered to have been built above an abandoned mine, requested that the court amend the initial complaint to account for defendants who have since left the case.

The prosecution says it’s in the best interest of justice that the complaints of both the defense and prosecution be the same to avoid more legal problems.

The judge requested that both sides come up with new proposed orders.

It’s been requested that those orders be returned to the judge on January 27th.

