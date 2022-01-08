Rapid City youth in the fight against cancer, spreading awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Youth City Council and Future Farmers of America were tough enough to wear pink today.

The youth organizations got together at Monument Health to help spread awareness about cancer and folded some four thousand shirts.

“We’re going to sell the tough enough to wear pink shirts,’ says Bailey Ellis, Research and Events Coordinator with Monument Health. “We had two youth groups come and help us fold this morning.”

“I was just kind of thinking who’s going to be wearing these shirts,” says Colton Porter, Youth City Council. “What good is it going to be doing, [and] where are the proceeds going?”

“The funds and proceeds for that,” says Ellis, “will all go to support the cancer care institute.”

“Even just by folding t-shirts is supporting,” says Peyton Swallow, Youth City Council, “and spreading awareness and bringing this to light, because it is an issue that some people do struggle with.”

“My grandma actually is a breast cancer survivor,” says Kiran Kelly, Youth City Council, “and my grandfather had a different type of cancer. So, it’s nice to be able to do something interacting, [and] helping that sort of stuff.”

“To ask teenagers to come in and spend their Saturday morning volunteering for the community,” says Ellis, “it’s fantastic to see that.”

“I hope that when people see these shirts that they can think about the community, says Tae Swanson, Youth City Council, “and the people that they can help. Hopefully, they branch out and look at ways to help those in our community that they wouldn’t help otherwise.”

“People who are fighting cancer right now, who have fought against cancer and beat cancer. Just to remember the memories of all those people,” says Alex Vonderau. “Their stories.”

“It really takes quite a bit of effort to pass that message along,” says Ellis.

“It spreads not only awareness, but support for them,” says Kaitlynn Wellman, Youth City Council. “That if you’re dealing with something, we’re kind of all behind you.”

“I just hope it leads to more support,” says Swallow.

Shirts will go on sale Monday.

