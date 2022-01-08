Advertisement

“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway

People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some say that coffee makes the world go around.

For others, they say it’s keeping them from getting out into the world in the first place.

The Rapid City Police Department says they’ve been receiving phone calls from people who live near the Starbucks off of Saint Patrick Street and Mount Rushmore Road, saying people are parking in and in front of their driveways, blocking them from leaving their homes.

“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” says Gina Witte, who neighbors Rapid City’s Starbucks.

“From a technical standpoint,” says Captain John Olson, with the Field Services Division of the Rapid City Police Department, “problem is it’s so popular that it becomes overwhelmed.”

“I am a stay at home mom. When I have people stay in my driveway,” says Witte, “or block my driveway, or even just park across the street... it kind of really interferes with things. Because, if I need to leave with the kids or something and I can’t get out of my driveway, it’s not a very good thing. Then, when people park in the no parking spot across the street and stuff. It really interferes with traffic and everything.”

That traffic leads to accidents, and is something the police department is grappling with.

“I’m not trying to interfere with anyone getting their morning coffee,” says Captain Olson.

However, he says morning coffee isn’t worth life or limb.

“On one of the largest thoroughfares in Rapid City,” says Captain Olson, “being Mount Rushmore Road.”

He says both parking enforcement and police officers are involved “to check it out during the busiest times of day. Which is early morning, and then the early afternoon. Make sure there’s not a hazard to life or limb down in the Starbucks parking lot.”

Although the police department is working on correcting the problem, they’re asking for the communities help.

“I would encourage people not to block lanes of traffic where you become a traffic hazard, and you could have some serious property damage done to you or possibly get injured. Especially on Mount Rushmore Road,” says Olson. “[It’s] Very busy.”

Take a leap, and try a new coffee joint.

“It would be easier,” says Witte.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to drug bust
El Nevado
New Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Rapid City
Protesters holding medical freedom posters in downtown Rochester Monday.
Mayo Clinic fires approximately 700 unvaccinated employees
The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop
National Guard Send off
More than 100 soldiers are sent off for deployment

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
Will South Dakota House leadership survive the 2022 session?
Locking your car is one of the more simple and effective ways to prevent vehicle theft.
Car theft highest its been in more than a decade, Rapid City police say winter is when they see it most
The attorney for the plaintiffs, including several people who lived in the subdivision which...
Residents of Hideaway Hills are still fighting in court
Vitalant is hosting its Community Heroes Blood Drive at the former Rushmore Mall.
The former Rushmore Mall is hosting a Community Heroes Blood Drive until Saturday