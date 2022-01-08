Advertisement

Near normal this weekend, but much warmer next week

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be above zero for everyone tonight! It’ll feel pretty mild for many as lows only sink into the 20s and 30s... some teens up north. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A front will move through the area and bring in some light snow showers, mainly around the hills. It’ll get breezy with some gusts up to 30-40 mph, too. Temperatures will slowly fall through the middle of the day and afternoon. We will have highs in the 20s and 30s for many. Some 40s possible south. Temperatures will remain near normal Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine continues for much of next week with significantly warmer air moving in. Highs will be in the 50s for a few days in Rapid City! Cooler air looks to return next weekend with highs in the 30s.

One more cold day